Fairfield Visitors Bureau announces 2018 Marketing & Event Grant Program

Fairfield, (Iowa) – The Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau is now accepting applications for the Marketing & Event Grant Program for events planned February through June 2018. The Bureau embraces the opportunity to tell the story and build the local economy and the positive image through tourism development, events and destination marketing.

A cornerstone of the Bureau’s travel and tourism strategy, the Marketing & Event Grant Program provides funding to develop events and activities that improve the quality of life for Fairfield and Jefferson County residents and have the potential to attract visitors or enhance a visitor’s experience through cultural, educational, recreational or artistic opportunities.

Applications are accepted from public and private organizations who demonstrate the ability to complete the proposed event or activity. The grant program is designed to encourage wide participation and innovative proposals.

Eligible projects include event support and marketing, marketing and promotional materials/activities not associated with an event, and projects that enhance the tourism experience in Fairfield.

For the spring portion of the 2018 Marketing & Event Grant Program, projects and events must take place from January 1 – June 31 and demonstrate a connection to Fairfield’s tourism economy by attracting visitors, supporting the visitor experience and positively impacting the quality of life for residents. Deadline for submitting an application is January 15.

“The Bureau is excited to support the events and projects that serve Fairfield and the Jefferson County area residents, organizations and visitors bringing memorable events to the tourism landscape,” said Rustin Lippincott, Director of the Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.”This grant program is a critical resource driver that positions Fairfield as Iowa’s most creative and eclectic small community where visitors feel a sense of connection, enrichment and escape.”

The Bureau awarded nearly $15,000 grants in 2017 for special events, marketing and promotional activities, art installations, sporting events and trade shows.

The Bureau will be announcing the Marketing & Event Grant Program for events occurring July 2018 through June 2019 in April, along with the Sprucing Up and Blade Signage community betterment grant programs. Beginning in July, the Marketing & Grant Program will be a yearly offering from July through June.

“We’ve made an adjustment to the time period of our grant program so our grant program matches our yearly financial organizational budget so this is why we are only accepting applications for events in the first part of the 2018,” said Lippincott. “In April, we will be announcing our grant program and accepting applications for events from July 2018 through June 2019.”

The Marketing & Grant Program application is now available at www.TravelFairfield.com and applicants will have the option to submit their application by mail or online.

“The Bureau’s grant program assists Fairfield and Jefferson County organizations in providing excellent cultural, civic and educational programs which attract visitors, increase the quality of life for our residents and provide exposure for Fairfield as a destination,” Lippincott added. “Fairfield is at an exciting place and it’s a prime opportunity for an organization, business or a passionate group to make 2018 the year to bring a new event to our community.”

The Bureau’s grant program distributes financial assistance following the submission of receipts and invoices, and review of grantee compliance of conditions set forth in the Bureau’s grant application. The Bureau grant program is supported by Fairfield’s lodging tax, created in 2001 by popular ballot.

For more information on the Fairfield Iowa Convention & Visitors Bureau grant program, visit www.TravelFairfield.com or call 641-472-2828.