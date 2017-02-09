Fairfield Theater Group Presents, “Drinking Habits”

FACT is proud to present Drinking Habits by Tom Smith. Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

This production includes veterans of FACT productions and new members as well. Therese Cummiskey, Gerry Garles both accomplished players and newcomer to FACT Kadie Dennison are Sister Augusta, Mother Superior and Sister Philamena from the convent of the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing. Laura Smith and Patrick Bosold portray a new nun joining the convent Sister Mary Catherine and the Parish Priest Father Chenille. Joe Phipps in a departure from a pastor role plays George the faithful groundskeeper; and newcomer Tim Noll and veteran player DeeAnn Lantz are the intrepid reporters Paul and Sally.

There will be six performances over two weekends at the Walton Club. Tickets are only available at Josie Hannes Designs, 113 E Broadway Ave, Fairfield, IA 52556, phone 641/472-3948 (across from the Fairfield Ledger), Tuesday (10:00 am to 4:00 pm) through Friday and Saturday (10:00 am to 3:00 pm). The Dessert Show tickets are $18.00 and performed Thursday, February 09 at 6:00 and Sunday Matinee February 19 at 1:30. Dinner Shows are $25.00 and performed February 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 6:00 pm. The dinner buffet will offer meat and vegetarian entrees, vegetables and salad bar and includes two different choices of dessert, coffee, ice tea and water. Walton has a cash bar that will be available before and during the performances. (A note from the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing: You may order white or red Devil’s Juice (shhh!…wine) to enhance your dining enjoyment but this is not included in the ticket price. If you want to imbibe in the Devil’s Hair Tonic (shhh!…alcohol) that’s your own business but we won’t be picking up the tab for you!)