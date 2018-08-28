Fairfield Pursuit

At approximately 8:20 AM on above date, officers of the Fairfield Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled and was involved in a pursuit in the city of Fairfield. The pursuit involved officers with the Fairfield Police Department, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers with the Iowa State Patrol.

Darian Heath Gideon, 20, of Bloomfield, Iowa was charged with Eluding (Aggravated), Reckless Driving, Driving While Barred, and Carrying Weapons. This is an active investigation so other charges could be pending.

THE FAIRFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT CONFIRMS A CRIMINAL CHARGE IS MERELY AN ACCUSATION AND THE DEFENDANT IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL AND UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank the Fairfield Police Department Dispatch Center, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol for their assistance.

