Fairfield Police Looking for Assistance

The Fairfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a video. There was a large amount of cash stolen in the area during the same time. These incidents transpired in the early morning hours of 1 AM to 3 AM on Monday, October 29, 2018. The video isn’t the best quality but Fairfield Police are asking for anyone who might recognize any personal clothing items or observed anything suspicious near the area of the 800 to the 1000 blocks of E. Harrison to contact the Department immediately.

Please contact the Fairfield Police Department at (641) 472-4146 if you have questions. You can also anonymously leave a voice message on the CATCH line at (641) 472-4148. Police appreciate any assistance in this matter.