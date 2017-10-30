Fairfield Mayor to host Clean Water – Livable Communities Conference, November 9

Fairfield Mayor Ed Malloy hosts Clean Water – Livable Communities, a symposium to discuss Iowa’s water quality and the connections to rural economic success, Thursday, November 9 at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

John Ikerd, Professor Emeritus from the University of Missouri and rural economics visionary, author and speaker will provide the conference keynote. Ikerd is a nationally recognized leader in sustainable agriculture and sustainable economics. His keynote address is entitled, “Water: The Lifeblood of Livable Communities.”

The one day conference will feature panelists and discussions on the state of Iowa waters, correlation between robust soils and clean water, funding clean water solutions, economic opportunities resulting from clean water and creating a statewide resolve addressing water quality.

Malloy, preparing for his 9th term as Fairfield’s Mayor sees the opportunity for small rural cities and communities to become high quality of life places to live. Clean water and a strong environmental ethic are the foundation of livable communities and lead to population growth and economic vitality, according to the mayor.

“A clean environment becomes the basis of our future economic success,” said Malloy. “Iowa has a choice to make. A compromised environment will repel those seeking a high quality of life, but clean water and healthy soils will attract those looking to live in our rural communities and invest in Iowa’s new economy.”

Iowa has been working for decades to protect and improve water quality, however, Malloy believes more can be done. While eroded sediment from farmland, nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizer and manure, along with urban point source and nonpoint source pollution are all of great concern, Malloy states Iowa’s water quality improvement lies in cooperation, partnership and collaboration.

“The accountability for clean water in Iowa lies with all of us. Funding our clean water priorities is imperative,” said Malloy.

Registration for the conference is $30 and includes lunch. To register for the conference, visit www.FairfieldACC.com.

Clean Water – Livable Communities, discussing Iowa’s water quality and the connection to rural economic success, November 9 at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center is sponsored by American Sustainable Business Council, Iowa Natural Foundation, Southeast Iowa Sierra Club, Southeast Iowa Food Hub and Green AmeriCorps.

For more information on Fairfield’s water quality conference, contact Mayor Malloy, 641-233-1080.