Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau name 2017 Marketing & Events Grant Program recipients

FAIRFIELD, (Iowa) – The Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the 11 recipients of the 2017 Marketing & Events Grant Program.

The Bureau’s grant program assists organizations in providing excellence in cultural, civic and educational programs to attract visitors to the Fairfield area and enhance the quality of life for its residents. The Bureau has awarded $14,350 to assist with the marketing and promotion of local events and activities for events occurring in 2017.

The Bureau awarded grants for the following events/projects: Fairfield 1st Fridays monthly events, Real Small Towns Magazine Fairfield feature article, Southeast Iowa Blues Society Blues & BBQ concert, FairField Productions Video Premier, Fairfield Art Association Summer Art Installation, Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce coupon book, KCBS BBQ contest BBQ competition, Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Farm Show, Maasdam Barns Summer events and the Jefferson County Fair.

“The Bureau is excited to support the 2017 grant program recipients that serve Fairfield area residents, organizations and visitors with exciting events,” said Rustin Lippincott, Executive Director, Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The Bureau’s grant program assists Fairfield and Jefferson County organizations in providing excellent cultural, civic and educational programs which attract visitors, increase the quality of life for our residents and provide exposure for Fairfield as a destination.”

The Bureau’s grant program distributes financial assistance following the submission of receipts and invoices, and review of grantee compliance of conditions set forth in the Bureau’s grant application.

The Bureau, in addition to the grant funds, offers assistance in marketing, public relations and event planning to grant recipients. The Bureau grant program is supported by Fairfield’s lodging tax, created in 2001 by popular ballot.

The Bureau will offer its Sprucing Up Grant Program beginning April 1, providing matching funds for businesses located in the Cultural District, up to $150, to provide flowers, planters and visual improvements to store fronts.

The Bureau’s Blade Signage Grant Program, beginning April 1, provides matching funds, up to $150, for blade signage, perpendicular signage to engage pedestrian traffic.

“In addition to our decade long marketing and events grant program, we are pleased to again offer matching funds to support the visual enhancement and improvement of our Cultural District,” said Lippincott. “The Sprucing Up Grant Program and the Blade Signage Grant Program were programs that came from our community assessment and will improve the appearance of our community.”

For more information on the Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau grant program, visit TravelFairfield.com or call 641-472-2828.