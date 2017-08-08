Fairfield Community School District Board of Education candidate forum, Tues., August 15 at the Sondheim Theater

Forum to feature question & answer format to meet 13 candidates vying for 3 open positions, 2 candidates vying for vacated position Fairfield, Iowa – The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center is pleased to host the Fairfield Community School District Board of Education candidate forum, Tuesday, August 15 at 7 p.m.

The question and answer style format will introduce the 13 candidates vying for the three open, four-year term positions and the two candidates seeking the remaining two years of the vacated position, on the Board of Education, in the election, September 12.

The candidates will answer four questions during the forum to introduce themselves and outline their goals and ideas for the future of the Fairfield Community School District. The 13 candidates vying for the four seats, serving four year terms are: Jennifer Anderson, Frank Broz, Kevin Curran, James Elliott, Kathy Giberson, Michael Lane, John McKerley, Christopher Meader, Ben Picard, Debi Plum, Kelly Scott, Madonna Smithburg and Barry Waugh.

The two candidates vying for the two years remaining of Jeremy Miller’s four year term, who resigned from the Board of Education Virgil Symmonds and Christi Welsh.

The forum, which is expected to last approximately two hours and provide candidates 90 seconds to answer each question, will be moderated by Rustin Lippincott, director of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. Prior to the forum, the candidates will participate in a blind drawing to determine seat and answer order. The four questions, which will not be provided to the candidates in advance of the forum, were developed in collaboration with the Iowa Association of School Boards, the statewide membership organization that supports Iowa school boards and public schools through education, advocacy and service.

“We are excited to partner with Chamber of Commerce and host the Board of Education candidate forum at the Sondheim, another great use of this facility,” said Lippincott. “As a parent of a recent graduate and middle school student, I’ve seen the quality of educators, support staff and administrators that our district employs, but this election is important to all of us whether we have had, currently have or may have students in the district. This forum will provide insight into the governing board’s next group of leaders, who will be charged with addressing the budget, instruction and facilities, while supporting the best learning for our students.”

The Fairfield Community School District Board of Education has the responsibility of setting policy and goals for the school district. These actions provide a general direction for staff and support the district’s mission of creating tomorrow’s dreamers, thinkers, and leaders. This governance enables Board members to focus on larger issues which include narrowing the achievement gap, raising graduation rate and increasing the percent of students who are college and career ready.

Fairfield Community School District is the 57th largest district in student enrollment out of the 333 Iowa public school districts. Geographically, the district is the 15th largest district according to size.

According to Fairfield Community School District Superintendent Dr. Laurie Noll, it is through the Board’s work, the projection of finances is the strongest in the last two decades. Because of the diligent planning, programs for student learning and extra-curricular activities continue to enrich the school experience. Student achievement is improving through the efforts of administrators, teachers, parents, and students.

The School District’s future is entrusted to the next group of board members that will join current Board of Education President, Dr. Phil Miller, Paul Miller and Warren Schaefer.

The candidate forum is sponsored by the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield Community School District and the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. For more information on the Fairfield Community School District candidate forum, visit www.FairfieldACC.com or contact Lippincott, 641-233-8500 or rustin@fairfieldacc.com.