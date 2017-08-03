Fairfield Authorities Respond to Shooting Report

The Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 804 W. Depot on August 2nd, 2017 at 10:47 PM for the report of a subject being shot with a firearm. The subject had been taken the Jefferson County Health Center before the arrival of officers and deputies. The victim’s medical condition is unknown. The Fairfield Police Department does not have a complaining victim at this time.

The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations for their assistance last night.