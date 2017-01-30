Fairfield Arts & Convention Center receives $250,000 in honor of Robert & Evelyn Gamrath

Fairfield Arts & Convention Center receives $250,000 in honor of Robert & Evelyn GamrathWritten by Theresa Rose on January 30, 2017
Donation to support various initiatives including capital campaign for the Center
Wayne and Nan Kocourek, of Chicago, Illinois recently provided a generous gift of $250,000 to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. Mrs. Kocourek, formally of Fairfield, and her husband, made the contribution in memory of her parents, Robert and Evelyn Gamrath, in honor of their many years of service and dedication to Fairfield and to ensure the future of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
Robert and Evelyn were graduates of Parsons College in the 1940s, where Evelyn was homecoming queen. Mr. Gamrath was named to the Parsons College Wall of Honor, located at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. He attained the rank of General in the Iowa National Guard and co-founded what is today, Gamrath-Doyle Insurance in Fairfield and Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Gamrath was a long-time Fairfield Community School District junior high choral director, instructor at Parsons College and choir director at 1st Presbyterian Church in Fairfield. Evelyn’s passion to teach children and instill them with an affinity for the arts is one of the highlights of her life. Bob and Evelyn raised four children in Fairfield, Bob Gamrath, Jr., Kathryn Gamrath Carpenter and Tom Gamrath.
Rustin Lippincott, the executive director of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center and Sondheim Theater can be contacted at 641-472-2000, rustin@fairfeldacc.com
|About the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center
Opened in 2007, the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center is a gathering place designed to showcase a world of art, culture and community pride in the heart of downtown. The beautiful facility, featuring the Sondheim Theater, promises a rich and diverse 2016-17 Artist Series: Living It Live at the Sondheim. Now in its seventh year, the Artist Series is about the It’s about national touring Broadway shows; Grammy award-winning music icons; witnessing captivating trapeze artists and spins of acrobats leaving us all in awe; and music that provides the soundtrack of life. The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center is excited to continue the tradition of welcoming national touring performances to the Sondheim stage that amaze, entertain and inspire. The complex is a place where friends meet in great fellowship and joyous occasions. The Center features an exposition hall, flexible meeting space, an elegant conference room and art galleries which all provide a sophisticated backdrop for meetings, weddings and special events.
