Fairfield Area Candidate Forum

The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield Arts & Convention Center, and Fairfield Economic Development Association, with the support of presenting sponsor Freeman Kevenides Law Firm have partnered to present the 2020 Fairfield Area Candidate Forum series on Tuesday, October 6th, and 7th, 2020.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Bart Richmond and Tracy Vance, the candidates for Jefferson County Sheriff will weigh in on a variety of questions, with doors opening at 5:45PM and the moderator, Lindsay Bauer, Executive Director for the Civic Center introducing candidates at 6:15PM. The sheriff’s forum will end at 7PM and Dee Sandquist, Susie Drish, Nick Adam, and Keith Vlademar, the four candidates vying for Jefferson County Supervisor, will be introduced at 7:05PM. The event will end at 8:30PM.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Rich Taylor and Jeff Reichman, the candidates for the Iowa Senate District 42, Joe Mitchell and Jeff Fager, candidates for House of Reps District 84, and Phil Miller and Jeff Shipley, candidates for House of Reps District 82 will be introduced at 6:15PM. The event will end at 8:30PM.

The events will be held at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center with doors opening at 5:45PM each night. Seating will begin at 5:50PM. Due to current CDC guidelines, the in-person capacity of the Civic Center will be limited to sixty people.

This event is free and open to the public but due to limited seating, there is a lottery for open attendee seats. Interested persons should sign up for the seat lottery by one of three ways. You may call the Chamber at 641-472-2111, or email ceo@fairfieldiowa.com. You may also apply online at www.growfairfield.com/2020forum. Seats will be drawn on Friday 10/1/20 and seat recipient names will be posted on the above websites. At 6:05PM both nights, any unclaimed seats will be released to people who are in line for the event but not registered in the lottery.

Livestreaming of both these events will be available on the Fairfield Media Centers YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/FFMediaCenter or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FairfieldMediaCenter/ . Both nights will also be available for later viewing at those websites. 1570 KMCD radio will also host a radio broadcast of the events in cooperation with the Media Center.

Questions for the candidates may be submitted by calling or emailing the Chamber, or online at the FEDA website, as shown above.

Per Civic Center policy, all attendees must wear a mask as the enter, leave, or move about the Civic Center. Once individuals are seated, masks may be removed as long as the individual stays seated.

Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic environment, last minute changes that move the events to only online will be posted at the Chamber and FEDA websites, as well as the Civic Center website, www.fairfieldacc.com.