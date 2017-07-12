Fair Queen Contest is Thursday

On Thursday night the announcement of the 2017 Henry County Fair Queen and our interview with the Queen will be brought to you by Contitech…..the Mt. Pleasant division of Continental….a global company that knows how to keep it local.

There are six candidates this year. The young ladies have participated in several activities leading up to judging on Thursday, July 13. They will appear on stage for the Fair Queen Contest/4H Style show at 7:30 pm in Wright Pavilion at the Henry County Fair Grounds.

This year’s contestants are:

Ashley Shinstock, the daughter of Randy and Sharon Shinstock

Brittany Triska, the daughter of Daniel and Cindy Triska

Christina Willy, the daughter of Daniel and Cindy Triska

Dani Broecker, the daughter of Wanda and Brent Broecker

Ella Francis, daughter of Candy and David Triska

Pearl Krieger Coble daughter of Amy Krieger