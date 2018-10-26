FAFSA Help

SCC Demystifies Financial Aid at Nov. 7 Event

West Burlington – Southeastern Community College will offer complimentary assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at its FAFSA Ready Iowa event on Wednesday, November 7. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at both the West Burlington and Keokuk campuses.

“Filing for financial aid can be confusing for students and of any age,” says Renae Armentrout, SCC Financial Aid Director. “We help people through the process so they know it is right the first time and can focus on other steps in their college planning.”

The event is free and open to students of any age or income, regardless of which college they plan to attend.

Armentrout recommends that students under age 24 bring at least one parent or guardian. Most traditional college-age students are required to include their parent’s information on their FAFSA, so it’s important that both the student and at least one parent attend.

To complete the FAFSA, students and parents each should bring the following:

Social Security number, driver’s license number and date of birth

2017 federal and state tax returns

W-2 forms or other records of income earned in 2017

Current bank statements and investment records

Records of untaxed income received last year

Your A-Number (if not a U.S. citizen)

Students and parents may register in advance for an FSA ID to electronically sign the forms and make future changes. Visit https://fsaid.ed.gov/npas/index.htm for instructions.

For more information, visit FAFSA Ready Iowa online at www.icansucceed.org/fafsareadyia.