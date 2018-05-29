Fad Diets Debunked Workshop

Healthy Henry County Communities invites you to join us June 5th as Beth Porter, Dietetic Intern from Marshall University, will discuss why diets don’t work and the harm that they can cause to your health. She will review some “Fad Diets” (i.e. Paleo, Keto, Weight Watchers) and talk about what we should work on instead for a heathy lifestyle. This free workshop will be held at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. If interested call 319-385-3242 to sign up. The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness workshops. There will be no July workshop so the next workshop will focus on grilling tips and will be held with the Market on Main on August 7th. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.