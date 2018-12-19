Factors Affecting Profitability Is Focus of GrowingOn® 2019

OMAHA, Nebraska — Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) is hosting GrowingOn® meetings across Iowa, including Mt. Pleasant and Ottumwa to help farmers plan for a new growing season. GrowingOn 2019 will focus on factors affecting profitability in the current economic cycle and strategies and tools producers can use to improve their business results.

Steven Johnson, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, returns to GrowingOn with his outlook for the year ahead. Johnson has looked at five farm operations served by FCSAmerica to glean insights into what strategies are working for producers in the face of today’s slim margins. One factor that rose to the front is disciplined pre-harvest marketing.

Attendees will also hear a global weather outlook from Eric Snodgrass of Agrible and a beef and swine outlook from Jim Robb from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

While attendance is free, pre-registration is required. Registration details can be found at GrowingOn.com or by calling 1-800-884-FARM.

Iowa GrowingOn Meeting Locations in Southeast Iowa…



Ottumwa, IA

January 7, 2019

Bridge View Center

102 Church Street

Mt. Pleasant, IA

January 8, 2019

Faith Christian Outreach Church

1302 East Washington Street