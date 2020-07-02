FACC’s New Director

Fairfield Arts and Convention Center Announces New Director FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Arts and Convention Center will soon welcome a new Executive Director. After a careful nationwide search and review of eligible candidates, the FACC board is pleased to announce that Lindsay Bauer, of Orange City, Iowa, has accepted the position of Executive Director, to begin August 1, 2020. Following the resignation of Rustin Lippincott in March, the FACC Board of Directors embarked on a search for a new leader for the organization. Lippincott had served as the FACC director since 2009. Ms. Bauer’s current role as Executive Director of Orange City Arts, as well as over eight years of experience in non-profit arts administration, have distinguished her as a leader in cultivating strong, mission-based strategies and close relationships with artistic and non-profit partners. “Through our nationwide search for an Executive Director, the FACC Board of Directors was able to consider several outstanding candidates for this position,” explained Bob Wiegert, FACC Board President. “Lindsay was far and away the top choice of the board.” Also a theater artist and educator, Ms. Bauer is looking forward to joining a community with a well-known history of supporting arts and culture. She plans to continue FACC’s tradition of excellence, as well as further cement its role as community center and gathering place. “We communicate in stories,” Bauer believes. “The best way to build connections among individuals, communities, or even within ourselves, is to share our stories with each other. And the arts are the perfect vehicle for that.” Along with the rest of the world, FACC has faced a tumultuous few months as the coronavirus crisis has forced closures and event cancellations. But with a strong foundation in place, the board of directors feels confident that the new leadership will be able to guide the organization through the upcoming changes and decisions. “We feel very fortunate to be welcoming Lindsay to Fairfield,” Wiegert adds, “and look forward to introducing her to the community and sharing her vision for the future of the FACC.” About the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center Located in downtown Fairfield, Iowa, the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center has provided the community art, educational and rich cultural experiences since 2007 featuring local talent and national touring shows. The facility includes an art gallery, the 522 seat Stephen Sondheim Center for the performing arts and 12,000 feet of flexible meeting and event space.