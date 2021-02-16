EXTREME WEATHER UPDATE…ALERT FROM ACCESS ENERGY COOPERATIVE:

Extreme and extended cold temperatures are causing many utility companies throughout the region, including Access Energy Cooperative’s generation cooperative system, to continue to exceed all-time high demands for electricity.

We are all urged to be very conservative with energy we use for the rest of this week. These extreme conditions could have the potential to cause intermittent service disruptions. Should this happen in our area, we could experience 30-40 minute increment rolling blackouts within our system. We expect power to come back on for approximately an hour before it is interrupted again. If your power would remain off for more than 45 minutes at a time, please notify our office.

Taking steps to decrease your power usage will help as we navigate this extreme weather event.

What can you do to help?

Turn down your thermostat a few degrees and use a blanket or warm clothing to stay warm. This also helps relieve your HVAC system and lower your bill.

Reduce space heater use if possible.

Limit use of larger appliances such as clothes dryers or dishwashers.

Use smaller kitchen appliances like toaster ovens, microwaves and slow cookers, rather than the range or oven.

Keep fireplace dampers closed when not in use.

Unplug unused electronics and chargers.

Turn off lights you don’t need.

We appreciate your efforts to help us save energy as we all manage through this historic week. Use all the power you need – but need all you use.