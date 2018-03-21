Extra Enforcement Results

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department participated in the Safety Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) during Mar 14-17, 2018 with numerous agencies across the State of Iowa in an attempt to reduce fatal car crashes. During this time frame, there were 180 contacts made. As a result of these contacts the following occurred:

12 tickets

95 warnings

1 warrant

2 narcotic arrests

27 motorist assists

The Mt Pleasant Police Department encourages everyone to buckle up, slow down, and don’t get distracted while driving.