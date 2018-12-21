Explosion at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Burlington, Iowa

There was an explosion at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) today at 9 a.m. No one was injured during the explosion. The fire is out and there is no danger to the community.

The explosion occurring during ammunition production operations. IAAAP adheres to strict safety standards to ensure the safety of workers handling munitions. Because of these efforts, there were no injuries associated with this accident.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

IAAAP produces and delivers component assembly, and medium and large caliber ammunition items for the Department of Defense using modern production methods in support of worldwide operations.