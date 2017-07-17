EXPLORE NATURE AT SUNDOWN

There’s plenty to explore out in nature at sunset. Join us at Starr’s Cave Park and Preserve on Wednesday, July 26 for a public program on nature’s nightlife.

Do bats really get stuck in your hair? Do opossums really play dead? Why do deer’s eyes glow? Is there such a thing as glow worms? Nocturnal animals and insects have special adaptations that make them perfectly suited to being out and about at night and fast asleep during the day. Come to Nature at Night to learn interesting tidbits such as these.