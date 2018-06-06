Evonne Ileen (Pruett) McKinney

Evonne Ileen (Pruett) McKinney, 91, of Farmington, Iowa, peacefully entered her eternal home at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua, Iowa.

Born April 15, 1927 in Chambersburg, Missouri, the daughter of Kester and Vera (Dooley) Pruett. Evonne married the love of her life, Junior McKinney, on September 22, 1942. They enjoyed seventy-five years of marriage before his passing on April 7, 2018.

Left behind to honor and cherish her memory are her three sons: Dwight McKinney, Jerry (Teresa) McKinney and David (Martha) McKinney; six daughters: Judy (Bill) Dulin, Barbara (Ed) Howard, Patty Sedlacek, Kathy (Jim) Murphy, Peggy (Mike) Simpkins and Pamela (Chuck) Warner; twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren and two brothers: Jim (Lou Ann) Pruett and Harold “Hal” (Patricia) Pruett.

She was met at the Pearly Gates by her husband: Junior; her parents; daughter-in-law: Linda, son-in-law: Mike; precious angel granddaughter: Jessica and two brothers: Bernard and Dick Pruett.

Evonne devoted her life to the raising of her nine children, twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren, along with many other children she had babysat for. She was a wonderful cook. She loved to crochet, knit and sew. Evonne made every grandchild a baby quilt and millions of doilies.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, June 8, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Farmington United Methodist Church with Rev. Gordan Hawkins HCI Hospice Care Services Chaplain officiating.

Burial will be at the Campground Cemetery near Downing, Missouri.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Farmington United Methodist Church or Bonaparte United Church.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Farmington United Methodist Church or Bonaparte United Church.