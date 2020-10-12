Evelyn Mae McElhinney

Evelyn Mae McElhinney, 86, of Morning Sun, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Washington County Hospital. She was born April 24, 1934 to Hilton William and Lela Opal Adamson Pretz. On February 23, 1957, she married Paul D. McElhinney in Wapello. He died March 15, 2010.

She was a graduate of Wapello High School and was a member of Sharon Reformed Presbyterian Church in Morning Sun where she was a member of the women’s missions. She worked for Chittenden and Eastman before she was married and then become a farm wife and homemaker. Evelyn enjoyed raising flowers, baking, and decorating for the holidays, and especially time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her three children; Matt (Annemarie) McElhinney of Riverside, California, Mark (Sandy) McElhinney of Morning Sun, and Susan (Shane) Barron of New London; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Carol Winga of Washington, Iowa, and nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Jones.

The funeral service for Mrs. McElhinney will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, at the Sharon Reformed Presbyterian Church, rural Morning Sun with Pastor Bryan Schneider officiating. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Sharon Church Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Sharon Church Video Outreach Ministry and Sharon Missions. Elliot Chapel, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.