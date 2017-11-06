Evelyn M. Coffin

Evelyn M. Coffin, 68, formerly of the Donnellson and Salem, IA, communities passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Parkview Home in Wayland, IA.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, for one hour, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at Salem Friends Church in Salem, IA. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., at the church with Pastors Jared Haley and Tom Palmer officiating. Burial will be in Salem South Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family to be used for her daughters' education.