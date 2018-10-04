Evelyn I. Beavers (final arrangements)

Evelyn I. Beavers, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, October 03, 2018 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral procession will leave Kimzey Funeral Home at 12:45 PM on Sat., Oct. 6 for a graveside funeral service at 1:00 PM at the Forest Home Cemetery, where interment will take place. Friends may call from 2-8 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Van Vorhies Haus or HCI Care Services Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Beavers, the former Evelyn Irene Shafer, was born March 29, 1934 in Mount Pleasant. She was the daughter of Clarence Ellsworth and Elizabeth Isabella (Westerbeck) Shafer. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1952. On July 19, 1952 in Ft. Madison, IA, Evelyn was united in marriage to Mansel Eldon Beavers. Mr. Beavers died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

For many years, Mrs. Beavers was the secretary at the Lincoln Elementary School in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post #2681 of Mt. Pleasant. Evelyn belong to several bowling leagues. She went to numerous national tournaments with the leagues. In her spare time, Evelyn enjoyed cooking and crafting – most especially in ceramics. She was very gifted in her ability to decorate during the many holiday seasons.

Those thankful for sharing in Evelyn’s life include her two sons and their wives – Jeff and Becky Beavers and Tim and Suzi Beavers, all of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters – Delores Booton of Mt. Pleasant and Patricia Morrow of Fontana, CA; 6 grandchildren – Angie (Anthony) Blint, Brennan (Beth) Beavers, Timothy J. (Sarah) Beavers, Kate (James) Kurowski, Ashley (Ray) Schwartz and Elizabeth Bills; 10 great grandchildren – Abby & Aiden Blint; Sydney, Charlie, Ike and Homer Beavers, David & Betsy Schwartz, Jensen Beavers and Dean Kurowski;

Her parents and husband, a brother – Clifford Shafer and a sister, Sandy Shafer, precede Evelyn in death.