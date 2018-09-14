Evalyn Elizabeth Bock

Evalyn Elizabeth Bock, of Wayland, formerly of Winfield and Mt, Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2018 at Washington County Hospital at the age of 99 years and 11 months.

The funeral service for Mrs. Bock will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, Sept 17 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. Robert Wolf, Pastor, Independent Bible Church of Wayland, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of the service.

She was the daughter of Ellis & Florence McCleary Kongable and was born October 11, 1918 in Winfield Iowa. She graduated from Winfield High School in 1918 and attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. She married Joseph Bock in 1956 and had a long career working in Chicago for Art Publishing and Diamond International. Evalyn retired in 1981 and she and her husband moved to Mt. Pleasant, where she enjoyed baking and being a part of the Henry County Republican Women.

Survivors include a brother Bob Kongable of Prattsville, AL; sisters – Corene McMillen of Clinton TN, Eleanor Schneider of Wapello, IA and Vergene Lathrum of Gardner, KS and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Arnold and Denzell, and sisters Lucille Wilhite, Pauline Coberley, June Martin and Doris Hoy.