Eva Marie Wellman

Eva Marie Wellman, 70, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, August 19 2020, at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa.

Eva was born November 8, 1949 to Reinhard and Gertrud Goerlich in Berlin, Germany. On April 3, 1971 she married Raymond “Red” Wellman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point.

She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and going to the casino. Eva was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Red; three sons: Dan (Kristine) Wellman of Sherman, Illinois; Geoff (Kristy) Wellman of Burlington, Iowa; Stefan (Tracy) Wellman of Boise, Idaho; seven grandchildren: Elek, Evan, Kenzie, Raegan, Braylan, Enslee, and Jordan; two great grandchildren: Isabelle and Hadley; one brother: Peter Goerlich of Berlin, Germany; one sister: Inge Herlcher of Berlin, Germany; and one brother-in-law: John Beumont of West Point, Iowa.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara Beumont; and her brother, Fred Perske.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Following the service there will be a gathering for family and friends at the West Point City Park.

Those attending will be encouraged to wear a mask and social distance.

A burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial is established in her memory for PAWS or West Point Fire and Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.