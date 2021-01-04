Eunice Marie Ruggles

Eunice Marie Ruggles, 93, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Private family services will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with Reverend Earl Swigart officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery, in Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Calvary Baptist Church, Gideon’s International and to Every-Step Hospice in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.