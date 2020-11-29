Eugene Stace Fraise

Eugene Stace Fraise, 88, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 3:34 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa due to COVID-19 complications.

He was born on May 7, 1932, in rural West Point, Iowa, the son of Theodore and Viola (Grelk) Fraise. On December 31, 1949, he married Faye Pumphrey at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife of seventy years, whom was the center of his world: Faye of Fort Madison, Iowa; three sons: Mike (Abby) Fraise of Wever, Iowa, Ron (Kim) Fraise of Fort Madison, Iowa and Larry (Dawn) Fraise of Wever, Iowa; one son-in-law: Paul (Betty) Mohrfeld of Fort Madison, Iowa; fourteen grandkids: Tim (Tammy) Mohrfeld, Jason (Mindy) Mohrfeld, Amy (Mark) Kellerman, Brian (Sara) Mohrfeld, Jerry (Stephanie) Mohrfeld; Julie (Darin) Astor, Todd (Erin) Fraise, Nick (Maria Scott) Fraise, Heather (Shawn Kafar) Fraise, Stacey (Jason Dixon) Fraise, Evan (Ashley) Fraise, Adam Fraise, Nathan (Kara) Fraise, Brent (Trent Jones) Fraise; thirty-two great grandchildren; five great – great grandchildren; one sister: Shirley Martin of West Point, Iowa; one brother: Marvin Fraise of West Burlington, Iowa and one sister-in-law: Faye Fraise of West Point, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; daughter: Rita Mohrfeld; granddaughter-in-law: Laurie Mohrfeld; brothers: Albert Fraise, Keith Fraise and Andrew Fraise; sister-in-law: Topsy Fraise and brother-in-law: Wayne Martin.

Gene’s life was one of dedication to his family and friends, farming and serving the people of Iowa. He was born and raised in the West Point area where he established his roots raising his family and farming. His passion in this community lead to him being Lee County Supervisor for seven years and serving and retiring from the Iowa Senate after twenty-seven years. He was proud to be the longest serving senator in District 42 of Southeast Iowa. Serving the people of Iowa was his calling and a source of great pride. He was particularly proud of being instrumental in the building of the 61 Bypass, the Bridgeport Bridge project and serving as the only non-lawyer judiciary committee head in the history of the state of Iowa. Above all, he seen his family as being his greatest achievement. To them, he walked on water.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. Attendees will be limited to fifteen people at a time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance. Mass will be lived streamed on the church Facebook page and posted on his Tribute Wall on our website: www.schmitzfuneral home.com.

Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in rural Fort Madison, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com