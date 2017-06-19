Eugene Harry Thornburg

Eugene Harry Thornburg, 85, of Danville died Friday, June 16, 2017 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington. The funeral service for Mr. Eugene Thornburg will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 22 at Congregational United Church of Christ in Danville. Pastor Steven Parker will officiate. Military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard will be held at the church with interment at Blakeway Cemetery, rural Danville.

Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 – 7:30 PM.

Memorials have been established for Danville Congregational United Church of Christ and Danville Fire and Rescue.