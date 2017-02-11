Ethel Pauline Ranck

Ethel Pauline Ranck, 89, of New London, died Friday, February 10, 2017 in the Emergency Room at Henry County Health Center

Funeral services for Mrs. Ranck will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Elliott Chapel, New London. According to her wishes, she will be cremated following the service with interment at a later date. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday at the chapel and family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.