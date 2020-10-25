Esther P. Rouse

Esther P. Rouse, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Esther would have turned 92 on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

A graveside funeral service for Mrs. Rouse will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, October 28 at the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, where interment will take place. Pastor Guy Sammons of the Rome Baptist Church will officiate. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Tuesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. There will be no family visitation.

Masks are requested at the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a general memorial has been established for a charity to be named later.

Mrs. Rouse, the former Esther Pauline Sammons, was born October 27, 1928 in Rome, Iowa. She was the daughter of Clem Arthur and Lottie Mae (Messer) Sammons. Esther was baptized at the Rome Baptist Church. She attended grade school in Rome and high school in Mt. Pleasant. On August 17, 1957 in Fairfield, IA, Esther was united in marriage to Robert Wayne Rouse. Mr. Rouse died Wednesday, August 8, 1990 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Esther began her working career at the former Hunt’s Greenhouse in Mt. Pleasant. She then began a long career at the former Mental Health Institute in Mt. Pleasant. She worked in both the Dietary and Laundry Departments, retiring after 30+ of service.

In her younger years, she and her husband held pilot’s licenses and flew airplanes. Together, they belonged to the Traveling Tigers Camping Club. They visited numerous places with their friends in the club. As members of the club, they provided security during the Midwest Old Threshers Reunion. In her later years, Esther enjoyed western movies and word puzzles. She also truly enjoyed eating at the Red Lobster Restaurant.

Those thankful for sharing in Esther’s life include a brother and his wife, Gerald and Maxine Sammons of Mt. Pleasant and a host of nieces and nephews and their families.

Her parents, husband, 3 brothers – Virgil, Oral “Coke” and Junior Sammons, 4 sisters – Cecil Milks, Hazel Garrison, Wanda Gill and Dorothy Sammons (in infancy), a special friend in her later years, Marvin Ruby, and her beloved pet Yorkie, Susie, precede Esther in death.