Esther Harshbarger

Esther M. (Agee) Harshbarger, 100, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Salem passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

According to her wishes cremation has been accorded and no services will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Salem South Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.