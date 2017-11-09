Esther Anderson

Esther Anderson, 96, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Henry County Health Center.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will greet friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. that afternoon. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with The Rev. Deborah Stowers officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to HCI Care Services of Mt. Pleasant or First United Methodist Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.