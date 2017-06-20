Esta Mae Ferguson

Esta Mae Ferguson, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson.

A funeral service for Esta Ferguson will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 24 at the Rome Baptist Church, Rome, IA. Pastor Guy Sammons will officiate. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery, rural Rome. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PMN on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family for charities to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com