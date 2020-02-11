Escape Room Coming to Wayland

There will be a mobile escape room set up at the Waco school in Wayland (706 N. Pearl St., Wayland, IA ). This is a great opportunity for a unique experience. Families and friends enjoy escape rooms, but WACO is hosting the event on a Friday afternoon so that businesses can also participate. Benefits for a business booking a time and playing the hour long games include: boosting creativity, creating a team building mindset, and having fun together outside of their normal work environment. Escape rooms are usually only available in larger communities, but for Friday and Saturday, 3/6 and 3/7, you can schedule a game in Wayland, IA. The cost is $25.00 per player and gives players a chance to work as a team, appreciating ideas and challenges together. This is a fund raiser for the after prom committee. Funds raised are going towards escape room games at the after prom party. For more information call Wendy at 319-653-9647.