Ernst Statement on President’s Executive Action on TPP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement on President Trump’s executive action to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP):

“I am disappointed in today’s executive action to withdraw the United States from TPP. With one in five jobs in Iowa dependent on trade, access to new markets is critical to our state’s economy.

“However, we must not let this stop our country from pursuing increased trade opportunities for our exporters. With the growing demand for our agricultural products across the world, it is imperative that we ensure a level playing field for American farmers and manufacturers to have a fair opportunity to compete in these markets.

“Under this new administration, I will continue to advocate for ways to work together toward a stronger trade agenda on behalf of Iowans.”

Last December, Senator Ernst penned a column stressing the critical need for expanded trade opportunities for Iowa.

