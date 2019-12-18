Ernst Nominates 40 Iowans for Admission to U.S. Service Academies

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 40 young Iowans.

“As a combat veteran, and mother of a West Point cadet, it’s truly an honor to nominate these qualified Iowa students for admittance to our U.S. Service Academies. Each of these students has exemplified strong leadership, dedication to academics and commitment to community service. This nomination is an important step in the admissions process, and I’m proud to assist these students in reaching their goal of serving our nation in uniform,” said Senator Ernst.

Each year, Senator Ernst nominates Iowa students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. To learn more about the service academy nomination process, click here.

Below is a complete list of the students nominated by Senator Ernst for the Class of 2024.

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Margaret Cristoforo – Mt. Pleasant

Madison Corey – Ankeny

Ethan Flege – Waverly

Grace Greer – Iowa City

James Pinter – Iowa City

Luke South – Linden

Mikail Syed – Iowa City

Gaige Tvrs – West Liberty

Jerry Vesey III – Bettendorf

Wynn Yeager – Winterset

U.S. Air Force Academy

Scott Bell – Altoona*

Anthony Cordes – Avoca

Anton Dahm – Bettendorf

Jacob DeJohn – Urbandale

Keegan Eitter – Dubuque*

Emma Holesinger – Dubuque*

Jacob Hrasky – Treynor

Nolan McGregor – Sergeant Bluff

Benson Redfern – Cedar Falls

Jordyn Wagner – Clive

U.S. Naval Academy

Kaylah Ajram-Wright – Cedar Rapids

Bryce Anstoetter – Dubuque

John Bell – Waterloo

Scott Bell – Altoona*

Chloe David – Granger

Mason Dunn – Bettendorf

Mitchell Engelbart – Wyoming

Keegan Eitter – Dubuque*

Madison Foht – Davenport*

MaryClare Greer – Iowa City

Emma Holesinger – Dubuque*

Nicholas McGowan – Sioux City

Lucas Miller – Urbandale*

Jacob Nelson – Bettendorf*

Lucas Paskach – Des Moines

Ambria Pipho – Decorah

Elliott Potter – Cedar Rapids

Bryce Repollo-Green – Urbandale

William Rolfstad – Davenport

Jonathan Wargo – West Branch*

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:

Madison Foht – Davenport*

Lucas Miller – Urbandale*

Jacob Nelson – Bettendorf*

Brooke Netcott – Davenport

Donovan Thornhill – Cedar Rapids

Jonathan Wargo – West Branch*

*The admissions process to the service academies is highly competitive, and Senator Ernst encourages students to apply for more than one academy. This denotes students who are being nominated for both their first and second choice of service academy.