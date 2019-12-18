Ernst Nominates 40 Iowans for Admission to U.S. Service Academies

Ernst Nominates 40 Iowans for Admission to U.S. Service AcademiesWritten by Theresa Rose on December 18, 2019
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 40 young Iowans.
“As a combat veteran, and mother of a West Point cadet, it’s truly an honor to nominate these qualified Iowa students for admittance to our U.S. Service Academies. Each of these students has exemplified strong leadership, dedication to academics and commitment to community service. This nomination is an important step in the admissions process, and I’m proud to assist these students in reaching their goal of serving our nation in uniform,” said Senator Ernst.
Each year, Senator Ernst nominates Iowa students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. To learn more about the service academy nomination process, click here.
Below is a complete list of the students nominated by Senator Ernst for the Class of 2024.
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Margaret Cristoforo – Mt. Pleasant
Madison Corey – Ankeny
Ethan Flege – Waverly
Grace Greer – Iowa City
James Pinter – Iowa City
Luke South – Linden
Mikail Syed – Iowa City
Gaige Tvrs – West Liberty
Jerry Vesey III – Bettendorf
Wynn Yeager – Winterset
U.S. Air Force Academy
Scott Bell – Altoona*
Anthony Cordes – Avoca
Anton Dahm – Bettendorf
Jacob DeJohn – Urbandale
Keegan Eitter – Dubuque*
Emma Holesinger – Dubuque*
Jacob Hrasky – Treynor
Nolan McGregor – Sergeant Bluff
Benson Redfern – Cedar Falls
Jordyn Wagner – Clive
U.S. Naval Academy
Kaylah Ajram-Wright – Cedar Rapids
Bryce Anstoetter – Dubuque
John Bell – Waterloo
Scott Bell – Altoona*
Chloe David – Granger
Mason Dunn – Bettendorf
Mitchell Engelbart – Wyoming
Keegan Eitter – Dubuque*
Madison Foht – Davenport*
MaryClare Greer – Iowa City
Emma Holesinger – Dubuque*
Nicholas McGowan – Sioux City
Lucas Miller – Urbandale*
Jacob Nelson – Bettendorf*
Lucas Paskach – Des Moines
Ambria Pipho – Decorah
Elliott Potter – Cedar Rapids
Bryce Repollo-Green – Urbandale
William Rolfstad – Davenport
Jonathan Wargo – West Branch*
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:
Madison Foht – Davenport*
Lucas Miller – Urbandale*
Jacob Nelson – Bettendorf*
Brooke Netcott – Davenport
Donovan Thornhill – Cedar Rapids
Jonathan Wargo – West Branch*
*The admissions process to the service academies is highly competitive, and Senator Ernst encourages students to apply for more than one academy. This denotes students who are being nominated for both their first and second choice of service academy.