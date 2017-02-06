Ernest Hinkle

Ernest Clifford Hinkle, 92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas formerly Birmingham passed away and now joins the heavenly choir on February 4, 2017 in Mountain Home. He was born July 23, 1924 to Ernest and Nettie Alliman Hinkle and married Betty Jerrel on August 5, 1944. Ernie and Betty were proudly married for 72 years.

Ernie was a farmer and tire salesman at Ernie’s Tire Sales. He was probably best known for his garden and orchard produce proudly named “Leslie’s Little Bit of Heaven” which he peddled to customers near and far, as well as, joyfully offering such to those at the Farmer’s Market. Ernie was an avid storyteller and really enjoyed seeing the smiles of those listening and enjoyed entertaining others with his tenor voice. Ernie was an active member of the Birmingham United Methodist Church. Ernie and his wife Betty were foster parents to 30 children, having adopted 6 of them.

Ernie is survived by his wife Betty of Mountain Home, two daughters, Viola Bich of Fairfield and Jayne Simmons of Mitchellville, his nephew/son Dennis Ives (Kelly) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, two grandsons, Tracey Simmons (Adena) of Birmingham and Brandon Ives (Dani) of Fayetteville, AR, two granddaughters, April Boyd (Dylan) of Balik Pulau, Penang, Malaysia and Brit Ives (Kasey) of Mountain Home, AR. . He was proceeded in death by three sons Ronald, Wesley and Michael and a daughter, Leslie who was the spirit of Leslie’s Little Bit of Heaven.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday February 10, 2017 at Birmingham United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Kathryn Hart officiating. Visitation with family will be 10-11A.M. Friday prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Birmingham. Gifts to a memorial to be designated later by the family may be left at the church or mailed to the family at 1483 Webber Road, Mountain Home, AR, 72653. Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua is handling the arrangements.