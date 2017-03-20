Eric Robinson Art Exhibit Presented on Iowa Wesleyan’s Campus Thru April 5

Mount Pleasant, Iowa, March 17, 2017 — Iowa Wesleyan University’s campus in the P.E.O. Building, 601 N. Main Street presents an Eric Robinson Art Exhibit. This exhibit will run March 6 through April 5, 2017.

Robinson, born and raised in Pella, Iowa, earned an MFA in printmaking at Iowa State University in 2009 and a Bachelors of Secondary Math Education in 2017 through Western Governors University.

Eric’s Christian values inspire his art and he uses it as a way of meditating on the word of God, death, and life. Eric is grateful for every opportunity that he has to work on art. He wants

his work to be a thought-provoking blessing to a world in needing the nearness of Jesus Christ.

On April 5, 2017, a Brown Bag Lunch will be hosted at Noon with a meet and greet with the artist in the P.E.O Building on campus.

To learn more about this university on the move, visit www.iw.edu.