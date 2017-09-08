Entries Sought for Holiday Parade

Area businesses, schools, churches and organizations are encouraged to participate in Downtown Partners’ annual Lighted Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 25. This year’s theme is “North Pole Fantasy.” Cash prizes are awarded to the top three entries. Parade entry forms can be downloaded on the Downtown Events section of the Greater Burlington Partnership website, www.greaterburlington.com, or call Downtown Partners at 319-752-6365.