END OF SUMMER MOTORCYCLE RALLY

SEPTEMBER 14-16, 2018

The 29th Annual End of Summer Rally will be held September 14-16 at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds, Hwy. 1 North, Keosauqua, IA.

The gates will open at noon on Friday Sept. 14th. The cost for a weekend ticket is $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Must be 21 years old to enter the grounds. Food & Camping on grounds, free firewood and hot showers available.

Special events include the ever-popular “Fun Run” through Lacey-Keosauqua State Park and downtown Keosauqua on Friday & Saturday evening at 7:00pm. The Bike Show will be 11:30am- 2:00pm on Saturday. The Poker Run sign-up begins at 10:00am on Saturday, payout is at 3:00pm, Bike Rodeo for 500cc bikes and larger will be on Saturday at 2:00pm. The “Motorcycle Pulling Sled” begins at 8:00pm on Friday & Saturday evening. The Burnout Pit will be on Friday night. Sunday Worship Service at 9:00am by Christian M/C Association.

There will be live music all weekend. Friday night features “Riverdogs Blues Band” and “Rukkus” the headliner will be Grammy nominated guitarist, singer and songwriter Bill Kirchen, who played those trademark licks which drove the seminal Commander Cody classic Hot Rod Lincoln into the Top Ten nationwide. He celebrates a musical tradition that embraces rock ‘n’ roll, blues and bluegrass. Saturday evening entertainment includes “Jennifer Handling & The Revolution Band,” “PhanieRae & The Soul Shakers.” Tim Montana & Shrednecks will be the feature performance. Tim Montana has been dubbed as one of Rolling Stone’s “Artists You Need To Know.” He has collaborated with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Kid Rock. He released his single “Hillbilly Rich” in September 2017. He has appeared on the David Letterman Show, Fox & Friends and now will perform at the State Line Rally! The event is presented by State Line Rally Association with support from Golden Eagle Distributing. Absolutely no one under 21, no pets, no firearms and no fireworks! For more information: Call 319-498-4460 or visit: www.statelinerally.net