END OF SUMMER MOTORCYCLE RALLY

The 28th Annual End of Summer Rally will be held September 15-17 at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds, Hwy. 1 North, Keosauqua, IA.

The gates will open at noon on Friday Sept. 15th. The cost for a weekend ticket is $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Must be 21 years old to enter the grounds. Food & Camping on grounds, free firewood and hot showers available.

Special events include the ever-popular “Fun Run” through Lacey-Keosauqua State Park and downtown Keosauqua on Friday & Saturday evening at 7:00pm. The Bike Show will be 11:30am- 2:00pm on Saturday. The Poker Run sign-up begins at 10:00am on Saturday, payout is at 3:00pm, Bike Rodeo will be on Saturday at 2:00pm. The “Motorcycle Pulling Sled” begins at 8:00pm on Friday & Saturday evening. The Burnout Pit will be on Friday night. Sunday Worship Service at 9:00am by Christian M/C Association.

There will be live music all weekend. Friday night features “One Brick Shy” and “Bogart Jones Band” the headliner will be “Anthony Gomes,” a blues rock guitarist and singer who plays an incredible fusion of blues with rock and soul. Saturday evening entertainment includes “Hard Barney,” “Comancheros” and Randall Zwarte. Brian Bolton, iTunes/Apple Inc. says, “The Randall Zwarte Band is a flat out phenomenon…” The event is presented by State Line Rally Association with support from Golden Eagle Distributing. Absolutely no one under 21, no pets, no firearms and no fireworks! For more information: Call 319-498-4460 or visit: www.statelinerally.net