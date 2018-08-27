Emma Mary Schwartz

Emma Mary Schwartz, 98, of St. Paul, Iowa, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, August 26, 2018, at the Henry County Health Care Center in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Born March 19, 1920 in St. Paul, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Umthun) Bentler. On January 9, 1940, she married Daniel “Fuzzy” Schwartz at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 21, 1989.

Survivors include one son: Wayne (Cathy) Schwartz of Houghton, Iowa; ten daughters: Carol (Gary) Merschman of West Point, Iowa, JoAnn (Gene) Brune of Houghton, Iowa, Bonnie (Pat) Hamilton of Sparks, Nevada, Marcia (Larry) Towers of Donahue, Iowa, Nancy (Fred) Laub of Cincinnati, Ohio, Donna (Lester Sielski) Schwartz of Dyer, Indiana, Danette Schwartz of Independence, Iowa, Audrey (Marty) Hamerlinck of Rock Island, Illinois, Karen (Rick) Kuntz of Wever, Iowa and Jan (Paul) Dohman of West Point, Iowa; one daughter-in-law: Rae Ann Schwartz of Marion, Iowa; one son-in-law: Bill Panther of Donnellson, Iowa; thirty-two grandchildren; fifty-nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister: Betty (Paul) Wilkens of Burlington, Iowa and one brother: Norbert (RoseAnn) Bentler of Burlington, Iowa; one sister-in-law: Mick Bentler of West Point. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Fuzzy; one son: Gary; one daughter: Cindy Panther and one granddaughter: Jodi Kuntz.

Emma was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church, the Altar & Rosary Society of the Church, Daughters of Isabella; St. James Quilters and several card clubs; She worked as a cook for Marquette School, the West Point Care Center and Schwartz Tavern. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, quilting, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and watching birds.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018 at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in St. Paul.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Paul Fire Department or West Point Fire and Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.