Elva Burk

Elva M. Burk, 95, of Mount Pleasant, IA, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Park Place Elder Care in Mount Pleasant. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2017 at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bryan Katchay officiating. Inurnment will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Henry County Health Center Foundation or Park Place Elder Care. On line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com .