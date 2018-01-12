Elsie Craig

Elsie Craig, 97, of Salem passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Elsie was born on May 26, 1920, at Grangeville, Idaho the daughter of Charles Ross and Uvena E. Arnold Pidgeon. She was united in marriage to Leo P. Craig on November 8, 1942, at the Pidgeon Farm, he preceded her in death on June 21, 1995. She worked for the Mt. Pleasant Community School District for 17 years before she retired in June of 1980. Elsie was a member of the Salem Friends Church. The two main loves of Elsie’s life were the Lord and her family. She made beautiful “hand-quilted” quilts for her family. She won the People’s Choice award for her quilt at Salem Old Settlers Quilt Show in 1993.

She is survived by her daughters; Norene Septer of Fairfield, Diana Craig of Salem and Pamela Oltman of Anamosa, her grandchildren; Gary, Michael, Steven, Frederick, Erika and Stelios, her great grandchildren; Alyssa, Amanda, Jenna, Paul and Noah, three sisters; Dorthy Zuber of Nevada, Missouri, Clara Watts of Nampa, Idaho and Bertha Lou Tvedt of Byron, Minnesota.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one grand-daughter, four brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Friends Church with Rev. Tom Palmer and Rev. Jerod Haley officiating. Burial will be in the Salem East Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant and on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 until service time. Memorials may be directed to the Salem Fire and Rescue, Salem Friends Church or to the Lewelling Museum in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.