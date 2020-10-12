Eloise Shelangoski

Eloise Shelangoski, 101, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Parkview Home in Wayland.

Private Funeral Services have been set for 10:00AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Washington with Pastor Jason Collier officiating. Burial will follow at the Friends Cemetery in Richland, Iowa. A facebook live stream will be available on the funeral homes facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BeattyPeterseim/ Open visitation will be from Noon-6:00PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Facemask and social distancing will be enforced. Memorials in the name of Eloise Shelangoski have been established to Hospice Compassus or Parkview Home in Wayland.

Eloise was born November 8, 1918 in Washington Co., Iowa the daughter of Lee Vinton and Mattie Oswalt Emry. She was raised and educated in Washington Co., and graduated from Brighton High School in 1939. She worked at the Washington Co. Hospital for six years and was a bookkeeper at JC Penney’s in Washington before marrying Harold H. Shelangoski, January 21, 1947. They moved to Mt. Pleasant where she worked at the Henry Co. Hospital and other various places. During her retirement she provided crafts and other items for patients at local nursing homes.She was a member of the Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, nature and especially birds. She was a past member of Woman of the Moose Lodge and VFW Auxiliary of Mt. Pleasant.

She is survived by a niece, Penny (Jim) McCreedy; nephews, Jack (Donna) Emry of Ballwin, MO and Jim Emry of Georgetown, SC and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, two brothers, Wayne and Lee, two sisters Peg Greeson and Lola F. Emry