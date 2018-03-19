Eloise Hill

Eloise Evangelyn Hill, 87, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Sunrise Terrace Care and Rehab in Winfield, Iowa.

Eloise was born July 29, 1930, the daughter of John and Fern (Laughlin) Steffins of Winfield. Eloise graduated from Winfield High School in 1948. She met Maynard Hill of rural Winfield in high school, and they were married on November 23, 1950. They lived in the farm home two miles east of Winfield for the 56 years of their marriage. Eloise earned a two-year elementary teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) and taught school at Yarmouth and Winfield. Then she stayed home for several years to raise her three daughters. During this time, Eloise attended Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant part-time and completed her bachelor’s degree. She first taught elementary music and later fourth grade at Morning Sun from 1962-1990.

Eloise was active in many community organizations, including the First Presbyterian Church of Winfield, becoming a member April 9, 1944. She was a member of Ruth Circle. She often participated in special music for the church. She was also a member of T.T.T. and the Round Grove Community Circle. Throughout the years, Eloise regularly attended WMU athletic and music events, supporting her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Eloise and Maynard experienced many good times traveling together, and in 1981 they had the “trip of a lifetime.” They went to Greece, where they met and stayed with Eloise’s relatives—her father’s aunts, uncles, and cousins—in Athens and on the island of Crete.

Eloise’s love of children and music was a major part of her life. In addition to playing the piano and singing, she learned to play guitar, autoharp, and banjo. Many young people took piano and guitar lessons from her. She also enjoyed sewing and crafts and continued to sew while she was a resident at Sunrise Terrace.

Of all her accomplishments, Eloise said she was proudest of her children, grandchildren, and great-children. Her love of family was constant.

She is survived by three daughters: Sherry Hill, West Branch, Iowa; Jeanne Binkele (Erik), and Linda Haight (Lon), both of Winfield; and her grandchildren: Amber Meeker (Sam), Winfield; JoAnna Springsteen, Des Moines; Major Lee Haight (Melanie), Fallon, Nevada; Melissa Springsteen Haupt (Tyler), Clarion, Iowa; and Caitlin Huffman (Scott) Britt, Iowa. Her great-grandchildren are Aurey, Lydia and Howard Meeker, Anna and Claire Haight, and Luke Huffman; her brother Dean Steffins (Susan) who lives in Thayer, Missouri.

Eloise was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Maynard.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday March 21, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield. Funeral services will be Thursday March 22, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Winfield, With Rev. Dottie Halverson officiating. Interment will follow at the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery.

Memorials have been established for the First Presbyterian Church and Sunrise Terrace.