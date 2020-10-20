Elloise Moyle

Sunday, October 18, 2020, Elloise Moyle entered heaven’s gates surrounded by her family at her home in Hopkins, MN. On October 27, 1923 Florence Elloise Barton Moyle was born to JF and Marie Barton on the family farm southwest of Mt. Pleasant, IA. Although her first name was Florence, all her life she went by Elloise. Growing up on the farm, Elloise helped with the chores and learned to cook from her mother. Elloise went to a one room country school that she walked to (up hill both ways), or occasionally caught a ride on the neighbor’s horse, Diamond. While attending Mt. Pleasant High, Elloise had a job as a live-in housekeeper for Nina Ward, in town. During this time she met the love of her life, Richard Moyle. After dating for two years they got married on September 6, 1942. The young couple started their adventure together by moving to Seattle. However, they loved their family dearly and missed being with them. So, they moved back to Mt. Pleasant prior to the birth of their first daughter, Linda Lou. In 1956, Richard got a new job, so the three of them packed up and moved to a beautiful little neighborhood on Leonard St. in LaCrosse that they would call home for the next 35 years. Here they added, what Elloise called, a “surprise” to the family, Lori Lea. The family lived in a close neighborhood where all the kids called everyone’s mom, “mom” – and Elloise was no different. Elloise was a stay-at-home wife and mother, who handled all the daily challenges while her husband was out on the road driving truck. She not only took care of the household but also ran a ceramic shop in their basement with Linda for over 25 years. (Linda had special needs and lived with them all her life). In 1990, they moved back to Mt. Pleasant to retire. One of her special joys was her one and only grandson, Nathan. Growing up Nate spent his summers at his Grandma’s house and they built a very special bond that grew over the years. Throughout her life Elloise was someone who was full of faith, joy, love selflessly caring for others with all of her heart. The thing she loved more than anything else was taking care of the ones she loved like her daughters, her mother, her husband, and even her grandson (or even her precious Peanut (the cat)). From doing laundry, cooking meals, getting a cool cloth for your head, doctor appointments, bring meals (and help you eat), spend all day at nursing homes, sing an old country hymn with you, play basketball on the drive, make you some coffee or ice tea and drink it with you outside, make you some custard, or bake hundreds of cookies for everyone. Her steadfast love for the Lord came through in the way she loved those around her. Elloise and Linda moved to Minnesota to be with Lori, John, and Nate. At 96 Elloise would daily drive to the nursing home where Linda was for lunch until COVID hit and the home was shut down. Her precious daughter Linda passed away from the disease in May and her heart was broken. During her time in MN, she made many memories with Nathan and Lori. She enjoyed her red birds, the garden and her precious little Peanut, but most of all she loved her family.

Elloise leaves her daughter Lori (John) Schlatter of Hopkins, MN and her grandson, Nathan, also of Hopkins, MN; her precious brother, Wesley (Gerry) Barton of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Richard Dale; her daughter, Linda; and her sister Wanda Wesely. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday at the Olson-Powell Chapel where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended. In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for Timber Bay Youth Investment and Muscular Dystrophy. www.powellfuneralhomes.com