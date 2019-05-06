Ellis Wayne Leichty (final arrangements)

Ellis Wayne Leichty, 92 of Wayland, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Parkview Home in Wayland.

Funeral Services have been set for 10:30AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Bethel Church with Pastor Curt Kuhns and Pastor Ken Petersen officiating. Private burial will follow in the Bethel cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00PM at the church on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A memorial in the name of Ellis W. Leichty has been established to the Parkview Home and Bethel Church Missions.

Ellis was born February 13, 1927 in Noble, Iowa the son of Henry Edward and Leona Rachel (Miller) Leichty. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Stauffer on May 9, 1948 at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church.

He was a charter and active member of the Bethel Mennonite Church serving in many roles. He was active with the Gideons, Real Thing Ministry and the Iowa Christian Theater. Ellis farmed all of his life and also worked at Premier Sheep retiring in 2012.

Survivors include children Peggy Leichty Mt. Pleasant, Roland Leichty (Betty Jo) Goshen, IN, Fred Leichty (Jane) Mt. Pleasant and Kevin Leichty (Dawn) Mt. Pleasant; siblings, Edwin Leichty (Jean) Wayland, Calvin Leichty Crawfordsville, Marion Leichty (Marlene) Mt. Pleasant, Richard Leichty (Barbara) Mt. Pleasant, Dwight Leichty (Joyce) Tucson, AZ, Larry Leichty (Pat) Wayland, Royce Leichty (Carla) Wayland, Wes Leichty Loma Linda, CA, Doris Mullet Vancover, WA and Doug Leichty (Pam) Seymour, MO; grandchildren Annerose Lederman (Joel), Alan Leichty (Andrea), Julianne Leichty, Jennifer Leichty, Angela Thomas (Chris), Ryan Leichty (Jamie), Benjamin Liechty (Brooke), Marena Nachtigall (Chris) and Aaron Leichty (Whitney) and 18 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Ellis was his parents, wife Phyllis, October 12, 2002, grandson Wayne, sister Lois Hochstetler and infant sister Verda Mae.