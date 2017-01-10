Elizabeth Lucille Boyer

Elizabeth Lucille Boyer, 95, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 6:25 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2017 at The Madison in Fort Madison.

Born April 8, 1921 in Memphis, Missouri, the daughter of Alvis and Mary Hamilton Stice. On May 27, 1942, she married Kenneth Boyer in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2004.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Jim) Billings of Keokuk, Iowa and Janet (Stephen) Gregory of Webster, Florida; one son, Wayne (Linda) Boyer of Rapid City, South Dakota; six grandsons; one granddaughter; five great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

She was precede in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; one son, Donald Boyer; two sisters; one brother;and one granddaughter-in-law, Lori Gregory.

Elizabeth graduated from Keokuk High School. She worked at Sheller-Globe for 21 years, retiring in 1986. Elizabeth was an avid Nascar fan. Jeff Gordon was her favorite racer and she had a great collection of his. To her great-grandchildren she was know as Grandma Cookie. For her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s birthdays she would bake sugar and chocolate chip cookies to fill a gallon ice cream container. Elizabeth loved to crochet afghans, read, and do word search and sudoku puzzles as long as her eyesight let her. For many years, she and her husband went camping with friends to many different places.

The family will will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Dave Barrett officiating.

Burial will be at the Embury Cemetery in rural Donnellson, Iowa.

A memorial has been established for Embury Cemetery.

