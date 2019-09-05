Elizabeth “Liz” Jane Rugg

Celebration of life for Elizabeth “Liz” Jane Rugg, 72 of Wayland, will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Wayland Mennonite Church. Visitation will be 4-7:00PM Thursday, September 5 at the church. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials have been established in the name of Elizabeth Rugg to the Washington Library or the WACO Foundation.

Liz was born July 30, 1947 in Bettendorf, IA the daughter of Arthur and Velma (Rich) Messer. She graduated from WACO High School in 1965 and was united in marriage to Fred Rugg on December 24, 1965 at the Independent Bible Church in Wayland. She followed her husband from 1965-1969 in Texas and Mississippi during his deployment to Viet Nam with the Navy Sea Bees, returning to reside in Wayland in 1969.

She was employed at Yoder Hatchery in Wayland, MHI in Mt. Pleasant, Halycon House in Washington and retired from Parkview Home in Wayland in 2014. She enjoyed reading, camping, humming birds, flowers, cooking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband Fred of Wayland, children, Chad Rugg (Patricia Tinder) of Eagan, MN, Shannon Rugg (Erin) of Washington and Kristi Merida (Eric) of Wayland; grandchildren, Eric, Emma and Ethan Rugg, Matthew Tinder (Christy), Alexa Tinder, Blayze Richardson and Easton Rugg; brothers, Roger Messer of Williford, AK and Dave Messer of Alcoa, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters and 2 brothers.